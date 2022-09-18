Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Skillz alerts:

Institutional Trading of Skillz

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Stock Down 7.3 %

SKLZ opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skillz has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $482.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 68.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.