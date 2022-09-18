Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Snam Price Performance
SNMRY opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Snam has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.
Snam Company Profile
