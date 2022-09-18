Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SNMRY opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Snam has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

