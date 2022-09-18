Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Snow Lake Resources Price Performance

Shares of Snow Lake Resources stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 801,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,515. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. Snow Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres located in Manitoba.

