SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,278 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 988.8% in the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117,425 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SoFi Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies
In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
