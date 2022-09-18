Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,962 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,183 ($14.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,319.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,169.80 ($14.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($27.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,322.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,404.11.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

