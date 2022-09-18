Solanium Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $983,583.00 (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $983,583.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solanium has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.70 or 0.02556648 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00113160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00836059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solanium is www.solanium.io.

Solanium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.