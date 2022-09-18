Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 195,177 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,177 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Hanesbrands worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

HBI stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $19.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

