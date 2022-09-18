Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in WestRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 26.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 22.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WestRock Trading Down 11.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NYSE:WRK opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. WestRock has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.