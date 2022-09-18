Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 3,277 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 313.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

GLD stock opened at $155.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $154.34 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average is $170.97.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.