Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,767 shares during the quarter. H&R Block accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of H&R Block worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Performance

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

