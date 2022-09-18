Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of NorthWestern worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $53.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.41. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

