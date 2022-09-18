Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.91. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.