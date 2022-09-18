Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,543 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $102,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

PLYM stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -106.02%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

