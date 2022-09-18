Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 32,194 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,194 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 4.33% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $33,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $23.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.