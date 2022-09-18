Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 336 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

