Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) & TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Head to Head Comparison

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sovos Brands and TDH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus price target of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 22.60%. Given Sovos Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than TDH.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sovos Brands and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of TDH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and TDH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million 2.03 $1.92 million ($0.36) -40.17 TDH $1.09 million 19.22 -$6.12 million N/A N/A

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats TDH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About TDH

(Get Rating)

TDH Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, and various other brand names. It offers its products to retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.