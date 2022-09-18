SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Increased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.11 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25.

