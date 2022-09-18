SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $155.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $154.34 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

