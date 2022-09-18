SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Stake Boosted by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPBO opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

