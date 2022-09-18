SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after buying an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.27. 15,649,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,579,512. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

