Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.36 million.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $8.45 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $328.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $201,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

