Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Standard BioTools

In other Standard BioTools news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 210,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $311,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,871,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,089,133.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 393,857 shares of company stock worth $586,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of LAB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 471,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55. Standard BioTools has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 145.56% and a negative return on equity of 154.59%.

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

