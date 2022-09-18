Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.63 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005531 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065088 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00077042 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. Telegram | Discord | Mirror | LinkedIn | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.