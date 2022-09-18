Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.33-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

