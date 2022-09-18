Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) to Hold

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on STOR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.
STORE Capital Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of STOR stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. STORE Capital has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
