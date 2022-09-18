Stone Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

