Stone Asset Management Inc. Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 9.0% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $227.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.