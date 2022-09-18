Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,032 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 44,521 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ESGV stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $63.48 and a one year high of $88.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71.

