Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPIB stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

