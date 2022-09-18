Streamr Price Down 1% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $24.29 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.02036405 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

