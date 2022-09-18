Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 1.3 %

SDPI opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.92 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

