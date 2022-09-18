Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 1.3 %
SDPI opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.92 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
