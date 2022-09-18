Synapse Network Price Hits $0.0195 (SNP)

Synapse Network (SNP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Synapse Network coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse Network has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse Network has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Synapse Network Profile
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Synapse Network
