Tap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.00 (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $392,094.24 and $30.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tap Coin Profile

Tap launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

