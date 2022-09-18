Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

TGT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

