Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $2.77

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00014113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $353.56 million and approximately $344.81 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007677 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012138 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003114 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013322 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
About Terra
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
