Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $67.92 billion and approximately $40.14 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112191 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00838962 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021111 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 70,156,782,826 coins and its circulating supply is 67,923,548,347 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
