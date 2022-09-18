TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Up 19.8% in August

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 968,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,515,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. 375,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

