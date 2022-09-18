The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Down 14.7% in August

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Aaron’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,344. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $375.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.