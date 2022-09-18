The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Allstate were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 64.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 552,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 84.4% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $129.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,449. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

