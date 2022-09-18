The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.64

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.64 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.22). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.23), with a volume of 2,210,538 shares traded.
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.61.
The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.80%.
About The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.