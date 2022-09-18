The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $220.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Boeing Stock Down 3.7 %

Boeing stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.22.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

