The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

EEA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

