The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $6.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RENT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $24.77.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth $220,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth $4,244,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth $6,864,000. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth $16,529,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

