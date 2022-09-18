The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.21. 2,946,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.93. The stock has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

