The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. 273,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $591.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 54,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

