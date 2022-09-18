The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after purchasing an additional 612,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 392,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

