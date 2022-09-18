The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for approximately 3.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

HSY stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

