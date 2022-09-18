TheStreet Lowers EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $13.33 on Thursday. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.22). EuroDry had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EuroDry will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EuroDry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EuroDry by 40.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

