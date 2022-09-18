Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.22 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Tilly’s Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE TLYS opened at $7.34 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $221.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 45,300 shares of company stock worth $315,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

