Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Sells $1,099,087.80 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TOST. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

About Toast

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 51,996 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,206,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

